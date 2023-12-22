Domantas Sabonis plus his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his most recent time out, had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 144-119 loss to the Celtics.

Let's break down Sabonis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.7 17.8 Rebounds 13.5 12.2 12.5 Assists 7.5 7.2 7.2 PRA -- 38.1 37.5 PR -- 30.9 30.3



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Sabonis has made 7.2 shots per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.8 points per game, the Suns are the 15th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Suns give up 41.6 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 38 15 17 5 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.