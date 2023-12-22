De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Fox put up 29 points and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 144-119 loss versus the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Fox's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.1 30.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.4 PRA -- 40.7 41 PR -- 34.5 34.6 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Suns

Fox has taken 21.8 shots per game this season and made 10.5 per game, which account for 18.5% and 18.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.3 per game.

Fox's Kings average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are 15th in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked fourth in the league, conceding 41.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 12 makes per game, eighth in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 35 34 4 7 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.