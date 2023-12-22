Clark County, Nevada has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fernley High School at Lake Mead Christian Academy

Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 22

12:00 PM PT on December 22 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Elko High School at Boulder City High School