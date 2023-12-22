Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clark County, Nevada has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fernley High School at Lake Mead Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.