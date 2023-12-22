Churchill County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Churchill County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Churchill County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Tahoe High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
