Should you wager on Zach Whitecloud to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Whitecloud has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Whitecloud has zero points on the power play.

Whitecloud averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 115 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Whitecloud recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:52 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:30 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

