The Thursday college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the USC Trojans playing the Long Beach State Beach.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • Location: Syracuse, New York

How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Syracuse

  • TV: ACC Network X

Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Wagner vs. New Hampshire

Stonehill Skyhawks vs. George Washington Revolutionaries

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia

How to Watch Stonehill vs. George Washington

Lafayette Leopards vs. Dartmouth Big Green

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Edward Leede Arena
  • Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

How to Watch Lafayette vs. Dartmouth

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Youngstown State Penguins

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Beeghly Center
  • Location: Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch Canisius vs. Youngstown State

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. Rhode Island Rams

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Thomas F. Ryan Center
  • Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Rhode Island

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Liacouras Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Temple

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Memorial Coliseum
  • Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Kentucky

  • TV: SEC Network +

Mercer Bears vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center
  • Location: Boone, North Carolina

How to Watch Mercer vs. Appalachian State

