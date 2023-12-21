The Vegas Golden Knights, including William Karlsson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Karlsson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game 13 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 33 games this season, Karlsson has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Karlsson has posted an assist in a game 14 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 2 29 Points 2 14 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

