Will William Karlsson find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Karlsson has picked up four goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 16.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 115 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:09 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

