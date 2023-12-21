Will William Carrier Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 21?
Should you bet on William Carrier to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will William Carrier score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrier stats and insights
- Carrier has scored in four of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- Carrier has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Carrier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
