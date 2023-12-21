Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Washoe County, Nevada today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McQueen High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21

7:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Damonte Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21

7:00 PM PT on December 21 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson High School at Damonte Ranch High School