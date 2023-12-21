The UNLV Rebels (4-5) are favored by 4.5 points against the Hofstra Pride (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MW Network. The over/under is set at 141.5 for the matchup.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNLV -4.5 141.5

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 141.5 points seven times.

The average total in UNLV's games this year is 145.7, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Rebels have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

This season, UNLV has been favored five times and won three of those games.

The Rebels have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for UNLV.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNLV 7 77.8% 73 151.7 72.7 142.4 144.4 Hofstra 5 55.6% 78.7 151.7 69.7 142.4 149.9

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

The Rebels record 73 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pride allow.

UNLV is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 69.7 points.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNLV 4-5-0 1-1 7-2-0 Hofstra 5-4-0 0-1 3-6-0

UNLV vs. Hofstra Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNLV Hofstra 9-7 Home Record 11-2 5-5 Away Record 11-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

