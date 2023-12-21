UNLV vs. Hofstra December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (3-3) will meet the Hofstra Pride (6-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
UNLV Players to Watch
- Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalib Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 6.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNLV vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|228th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|82
|56th
|244th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|121st
|339th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|33.1
|189th
|245th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|311th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|11.8
|4th
|239th
|12.5
|Assists
|17.9
|18th
|68th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|118th
