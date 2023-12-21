The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-9) battle the UNLV Rebels (9-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on YES.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey TV: YES

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 81.4 points per game are 18.9 more points than the 62.5 the Knights allow.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, UNLV is 9-0.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.4 points.

The Knights score 8.3 fewer points per game (52.3) than the Rebels give up (60.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UNLV is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 52.3 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 34.2% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Rebels concede.

The Rebels' 44.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Knights have conceded.

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiara Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

14.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Alyssa Brown: 6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

10.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Nneka Obiazor: 7.8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Schedule