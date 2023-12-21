UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) will face the UNLV Rebels (8-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
UNLV Players to Watch
- Abby Conklin: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Teneisia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lilly Parke: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bella Toomey: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nickie Carter: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
