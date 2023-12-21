The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-7) will face the UNLV Rebels (8-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNLV Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNLV Players to Watch

Abby Conklin: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Teneisia Brown: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Lilly Parke: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bella Toomey: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Nickie Carter: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

Conklin: 10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Brown: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Parke: 8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Toomey: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Carter: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.