The UNLV Rebels (4-5) play the Hofstra Pride (7-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Hofstra matchup in this article.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

UNLV has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Rebels' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Hofstra has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

In the Pride's nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 UNLV is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (87th in the country) than its computer ranking (88th).

The Rebels were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +100000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

With odds of +100000, UNLV has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

