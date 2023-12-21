The Hofstra Pride (7-4) face the UNLV Rebels (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: MW Network

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Pride allow to opponents.

UNLV is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Rebels are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 251st.

The Rebels average 73.0 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pride give up.

UNLV is 4-3 when scoring more than 69.7 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNLV fared better when playing at home last season, posting 74.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.

The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Looking at three-pointers, UNLV performed worse at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.3% percentage in road games.

UNLV Upcoming Schedule