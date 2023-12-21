How to Watch UNLV vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-4) face the UNLV Rebels (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Thomas & Mack Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
UNLV vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: MW Network
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Pride allow to opponents.
- UNLV is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 251st.
- The Rebels average 73.0 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 69.7 the Pride give up.
- UNLV is 4-3 when scoring more than 69.7 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNLV fared better when playing at home last season, posting 74.9 points per game, compared to 74.6 per game on the road.
- The Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, UNLV performed worse at home last year, draining 7.6 threes per game with a 32.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game with a 36.3% percentage in road games.
UNLV Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 78-75
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|W 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 69-67
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/31/2023
|Carroll (MT)
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/6/2024
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
