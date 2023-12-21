Thursday's contest features the UNLV Rebels (4-5) and the Hofstra Pride (7-4) facing off at Thomas & Mack Center (on December 21) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for UNLV.

There is no line set for the game.

UNLV vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 76, Hofstra 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-5.6)

UNLV (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Hofstra's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Rebels have a 7-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Pride have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels score 73 points per game (234th in college basketball) and allow 72.7 (230th in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

UNLV comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is collecting 31.1 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.2 per outing.

UNLV knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 34.2% from deep while its opponents hit 35% from long range.

The Rebels average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (168th in college basketball), and allow 95.3 points per 100 possessions (301st in college basketball).

UNLV wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 9.4 (25th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

