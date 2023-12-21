Thursday's contest features the UNLV Rebels (9-1) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-9) squaring off at Rothman Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-48 win for heavily favored UNLV according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Rebels' last outing on Saturday ended in an 84-54 loss to Seton Hall.

UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: YES

UNLV vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 80, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Other MWC Predictions

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Rebels' best win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 2 against the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

UNLV has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

UNLV 2023-24 Best Wins

72-53 at home over Arizona (No. 38) on December 2

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 58) on December 9

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 127) on November 29

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 156) on November 6

93-56 on the road over San Diego (No. 162) on November 25

UNLV Leaders

Desi-Rae Young: 17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG%

17.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiara Jackson: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

14.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Alyssa Brown: 6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 40.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

10.8 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60) Nneka Obiazor: 7.8 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.8 points per game. They're putting up 81.4 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.6 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

At home the Rebels are scoring 87.5 points per game, 8.3 more than they are averaging on the road (79.2).

At home UNLV is giving up 52.5 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than it is on the road (69.4).

