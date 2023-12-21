The Utah Jazz, Simone Fontecchio included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 124-116 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent game) Fontecchio posted nine points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Fontecchio, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.5 11.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.9 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 2.1 PRA -- 12.6 17.5 PR -- 11.4 15.4 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.0



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

He's connected on 1.8 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fontecchio's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.3.

The Pistons allow 120.8 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 43.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pistons have given up 25.5 per game, 11th in the league.

The Pistons concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2022 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/23/2022 12 10 2 0 2 0 0

