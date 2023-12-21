The Detroit Pistons (2-25) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a 12-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Jazz vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Pistons 114

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 1.5)

Jazz (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.4)

Jazz (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Jazz have put together a 14-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 9-18-0 mark of the Pistons.

Detroit hasn't covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Utah covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 45.8% of the time.

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27). That's more often than Utah and its opponents have (16 out of 28).

The Pistons have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Jazz have a .292 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (7-17).

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 22nd in the NBA in points scored (112.3 per game) and 24th in points conceded (119.7).

Utah is the fourth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.2) and is ranked seventh in rebounds allowed (42.5).

The Jazz are ninth in the NBA in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

Utah is the worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16.2) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

The Jazz are 10th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

