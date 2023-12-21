Should you bet on Pavel Dorofeyev to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

Dorofeyev has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 115 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:06 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-2 SO

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

