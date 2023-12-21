The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:48 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:04 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:58 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:47 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:41 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

