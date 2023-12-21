Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 21?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Paul Cotter light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cotter stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
- On the power play, Cotter has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|14:58
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.