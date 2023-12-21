Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Roy against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicolas Roy vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:34 on the ice per game.

Roy has a goal in five games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 24 games this season, Roy has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Roy has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Roy's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Roy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roy Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 2 13 Points 1 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.