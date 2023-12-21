Will Nicolas Hague Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 21?
When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicolas Hague find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Hague stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Hague has zero points on the power play.
- Hague's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Hague recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:54
|Away
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
