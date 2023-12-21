Nevada vs. Temple December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (5-3) will face the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.
Nevada vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Nevada Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- William Settle: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joran Riley: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Matteo Picarelli: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
Nevada vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|105th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|83.7
|35th
|213th
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|64.9
|53rd
|45th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|36.4
|54th
|35th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|219th
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5.1
|336th
|259th
|12.1
|Assists
|15.7
|62nd
|53rd
|10.0
|Turnovers
|8.0
|4th
