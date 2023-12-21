The Temple Owls (5-3) will face the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ESPNU.

Nevada vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Nevada Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK William Settle: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Zion Stanford: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Joran Riley: 10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Matteo Picarelli: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Nevada vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 105th 78.9 Points Scored 83.7 35th 213th 72.5 Points Allowed 64.9 53rd 45th 36.9 Rebounds 36.4 54th 35th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 219th 88th 8.6 3pt Made 5.1 336th 259th 12.1 Assists 15.7 62nd 53rd 10.0 Turnovers 8.0 4th

