Nevada vs. BYU December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The BYU Cougars (7-2) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nevada vs. BYU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
BYU Players to Watch
- Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Whiting: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Woolston: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Calvert: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.