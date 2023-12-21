The BYU Cougars (7-2) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nevada vs. BYU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Amari Whiting: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kailey Woolston: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Players to Watch

Gustin: 16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 15.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Whiting: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Woolston: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Smiler: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Calvert: 9.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.