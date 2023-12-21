The Temple Owls (6-4) will welcome in the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. Temple Betting Trends

Nevada has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wolf Pack's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Temple has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, six out of the Owls' seven games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Nevada is 73rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (59th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolf Pack currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.