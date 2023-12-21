How to Watch Nevada vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Nevada vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.
- Nevada is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 104th.
- The Wolf Pack average 78.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74 the Owls allow.
- Nevada has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
- In home games, Nevada drained 0.1 more threes per game (6.9) than away from home (6.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Drake
|L 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|W 72-55
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
