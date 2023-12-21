The Temple Owls (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Nevada vs. Temple Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.

Nevada is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 104th.

The Wolf Pack average 78.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74 the Owls allow.

Nevada has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.

In home games, Nevada drained 0.1 more threes per game (6.9) than away from home (6.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule