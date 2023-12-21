The Temple Owls (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Nevada vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have knocked down.
  • Nevada is 8-0 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 104th.
  • The Wolf Pack average 78.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74 the Owls allow.
  • Nevada has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 74 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Nevada played better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 67.5.
  • In home games, Nevada drained 0.1 more threes per game (6.9) than away from home (6.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Drake L 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/13/2023 Weber State W 72-55 Lawlor Events Center
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

