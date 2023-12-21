Thursday's contest features the Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) and the Temple Owls (6-4) matching up at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on December 21) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for Nevada.

The game has no line set.

Nevada vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Nevada vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 78, Temple 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-8.3)

Nevada (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

Temple is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Nevada's 6-3-0 ATS record. The Owls are 6-1-0 and the Wolf Pack are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack put up 78.3 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +136 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Nevada records 38.4 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Nevada connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball) while shooting 32.3% from deep (236th in college basketball). It is making 2.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 30.3%.

Nevada has committed 3.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (174th in college basketball).

