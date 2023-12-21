Thursday's game that pits the BYU Cougars (9-3) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-6) at Great Southern Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of BYU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Wolf Pack's last outing was a 66-60 loss to Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Nevada vs. BYU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 70, Nevada 60

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 67-65 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 169) on November 25

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 183) on November 29

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 211) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 285) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

13.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Lexie Givens: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 25.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 25.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Dymonique Maxie: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 30.0 FG%

5.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 30.0 FG% Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Gabby Giuffre: 5.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack put up 64.3 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.