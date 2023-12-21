Nevada vs. BYU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game that pits the BYU Cougars (9-3) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-6) at Great Southern Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of BYU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Wolf Pack's last outing was a 66-60 loss to Western Kentucky on Wednesday.
Nevada vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Nevada vs. BYU Score Prediction
- Prediction: BYU 70, Nevada 60
Other MWC Predictions
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 67-65 win on November 25. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Cougars are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 169) on November 25
- 76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 183) on November 29
- 73-62 over South Alabama (No. 211) on November 24
- 64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 285) on November 17
- 69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 9
Nevada Leaders
- Audrey Roden: 13.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
- Lexie Givens: 7.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 25.9 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Dymonique Maxie: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 30.0 FG%
- Claire Jacobs: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Gabby Giuffre: 5.7 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack put up 64.3 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential.
