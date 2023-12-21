Will Michael Amadio Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Michael Amadio going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Amadio stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Amadio has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Amadio recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|14:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
