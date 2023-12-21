On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Michael Amadio going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Amadio has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

Amadio has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.