The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone among them, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Thinking about a wager on Stone? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In Stone's 33 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 20 of 33 games this year, Stone has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Stone has an assist in 16 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Stone's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-4).

