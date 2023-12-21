When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mark Stone find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Stone has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 4 2 2 20:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:35 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

