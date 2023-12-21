The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Lightning have won three in a row at home.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have registered a 7-2-1 record after totaling 41 total goals (11 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 26.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)

Lightning (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (21-7-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Vegas has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

Vegas has earned six points (3-2-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 22 games, earning 39 points from those contests.

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 17 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-6-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Golden Knights finished 8-1-4 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.39 8th 28th 3.48 Goals Allowed 2.61 6th 17th 30.4 Shots 32.5 8th 18th 31 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 3rd 30.19% Power Play % 22.76% 11th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 83.16% 8th

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

