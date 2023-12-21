Golden Knights vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Lightning have won three in a row at home.
In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have registered a 7-2-1 record after totaling 41 total goals (11 power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 26.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (21-7-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Vegas has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Golden Knights registered just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.
- Vegas has earned six points (3-2-0 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 22 games, earning 39 points from those contests.
- Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 17 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-6-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Golden Knights finished 8-1-4 in those contests (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|8th
|28th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|6th
|17th
|30.4
|Shots
|32.5
|8th
|18th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|3rd
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|22.76%
|11th
|16th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.16%
|8th
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
