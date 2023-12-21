The Vegas Golden Knights, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Does a bet on Marchessault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

In Marchessault's 33 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Marchessault has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 33 games this year, Marchessault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 2 24 Points 3 15 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.