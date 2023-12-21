The Utah Jazz (10-18) and the Detroit Pistons (2-25) are set to meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Lauri Markkanen and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, KJZZ

Jazz's Last Game

In their previous game, the Jazz lost to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 124-116. Their top scorer was Markkanen with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 26 10 1 0 0 3 Collin Sexton 20 3 2 0 1 3 Talen Horton-Tucker 19 1 11 1 0 0

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 0.8 assists and 8.2 boards per contest.

Collin Sexton posts 15 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk puts up 7.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Collin Sexton 20.7 3.2 3.9 0.6 0.1 1.6 Talen Horton-Tucker 15.4 2 4.2 1.4 0.2 1.7 Walker Kessler 7.8 7.4 1.1 0.7 2.7 0 Simone Fontecchio 11.4 4 2.1 0.6 0.7 2 Kelly Olynyk 5 4.6 4.5 0.4 0.3 0.5

