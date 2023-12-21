Lauri Markkanen, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 21
The Utah Jazz (10-18) and the Detroit Pistons (2-25) are set to meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Lauri Markkanen and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Jazz's Last Game
In their previous game, the Jazz lost to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, 124-116. Their top scorer was Markkanen with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Lauri Markkanen
|26
|10
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Collin Sexton
|20
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|19
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info
|Jazz vs Pistons Injury Report
|Jazz vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Jazz Players to Watch
- Markkanen's numbers for the season are 23.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.6 boards per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- John Collins' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 0.8 assists and 8.2 boards per contest.
- Collin Sexton posts 15 points, 2.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kelly Olynyk puts up 7.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.7% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Collin Sexton
|20.7
|3.2
|3.9
|0.6
|0.1
|1.6
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|15.4
|2
|4.2
|1.4
|0.2
|1.7
|Walker Kessler
|7.8
|7.4
|1.1
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|Simone Fontecchio
|11.4
|4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.7
|2
|Kelly Olynyk
|5
|4.6
|4.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
