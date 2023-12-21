The Detroit Pistons host the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Cade Cunningham and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

BSDET and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Get Collins gear at Fanatics!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 26.5-point total set for Collin Sexton on Thursday is 11.5 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 2.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Sexton has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 1.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Cunningham's 22.2 points per game average is 2.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged seven assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

Cunningham has hit 1.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.