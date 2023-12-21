How to Watch the Jazz vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-25) aim to stop a 12-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on December 21, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.
- Utah is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 11th.
- The Jazz put up an average of 112.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 120.8 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.6 per game) than on the road (106.9). And they are conceding less at home (115.8) than away (123.1).
- At home Utah is allowing 115.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than it is away (123.1).
- At home the Jazz are collecting 27.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.2).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Out
|Thigh
|Omer Yurtseven
|Questionable
|Illness
|Keyonte George
|Questionable
|Ankle
