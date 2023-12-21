The Detroit Pistons (2-25) aim to stop a 12-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on December 21, 2023.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points fewer than the 48.8% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Utah is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 11th.

The Jazz put up an average of 112.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 120.8 the Pistons allow to opponents.

Utah has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 120.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.6 per game) than on the road (106.9). And they are conceding less at home (115.8) than away (123.1).

At home Utah is allowing 115.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than it is away (123.1).

At home the Jazz are collecting 27.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.2).

Jazz Injuries