On Thursday, December 21, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (7-14) at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins delivers 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for the Jazz.

On a per-game basis, Jordan Clarkson gives the Jazz 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is sinking 38% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Jazz are getting 12.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Collin Sexton this season.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham puts up 22 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Ausar Thompson posts 10.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 11 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Marvin Bagley III posts 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jazz vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Jazz 108.8 Points Avg. 111.3 118 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 46.2% Field Goal % 44.5% 34.6% Three Point % 35.3%

