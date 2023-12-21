The Detroit Pistons (2-25) will try to stop a 24-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-18) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSDET and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Jazz vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 117 - Pistons 114

Jazz vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 1.5)

Jazz (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.7)

Jazz (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Jazz have been more successful against the spread than the Pistons this season, tallying an ATS record of 14-14-0, compared to the 9-18-0 mark of the Pistons.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Detroit is 9-16 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Utah puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Utah and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 57.1% of the time this season (16 out of 28). That's less often than Detroit and its opponents have (16 out of 27).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Pistons are 2-23, while the Jazz are 3-1 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

So far this season, the Jazz are scoring 112.3 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and ceding 119.7 points per contest (24th-ranked).

Utah is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking fourth-best in the league with 46.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Jazz rank ninth in the NBA with 26.8 assists per game.

Utah has been playing poorly in terms of turnovers this year, ranking worst in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.2) and fourth-worst in forced turnovers per game (11.9).

The Jazz rank 10th in the NBA with 13.2 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.