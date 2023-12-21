Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you're considering a bet on Eichel against the Lightning, we have plenty of info to help.

Jack Eichel vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 14 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 25 of 33 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 18 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 69.4% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 2 37 Points 1 15 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

