The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Barbashev's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is +9.

Barbashev has a goal in eight of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barbashev has a point in 12 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 33 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 3 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

