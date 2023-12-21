When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ivan Barbashev score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

  • In eight of 33 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Barbashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:09 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:25 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:04 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:49 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:21 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:58 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

