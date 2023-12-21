Player prop betting options for Nikita Kucherov, Jack Eichel and others are available in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at Amalie Arena on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Eichel's 37 points are important for Vegas. He has recorded 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone is a leading scorer for Vegas with 33 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 23 assists in 33 games.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

William Karlsson has 29 points so far, including 14 goals and 15 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 1 1 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (54 total points), having collected 22 goals and 32 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 33 games, with 14 goals and 21 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

