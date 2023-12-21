The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won five of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has entered eight games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 6-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 111 (5th) Goals 112 (3rd) 115 (30th) Goals Allowed 86 (10th) 32 (1st) Power Play Goals 28 (6th) 20 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vegas went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 7-2-1 straight up.

Vegas has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged two more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored the third-most goals (112 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 86 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 10th.

Their +26 goal differential is third-best in the league.

