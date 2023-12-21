Golden Knights vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won five of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has entered eight games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 6-2 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
- Vegas has played 17 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|111 (5th)
|Goals
|112 (3rd)
|115 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|86 (10th)
|32 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (6th)
|20 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vegas went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 7-2-1 straight up.
- Vegas has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged two more goals than their season game score average of 9.3 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored the third-most goals (112 goals, 3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 86 goals (2.6 per game) to rank 10th.
- Their +26 goal differential is third-best in the league.
