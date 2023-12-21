Golden Knights vs. Lightning December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Lightning (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Jack Eichel's 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games give him 37 points on the season.
- Vegas' Stone has posted 33 total points (one per game), with 10 goals and 23 assists.
- This season, William Karlsson has scored 14 goals and contributed 15 assists for Vegas, giving him a point total of 29.
- In the crease, Adin Hill has a record of 10-2-2 in 15 games this season, conceding 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) with 380 saves and a .934 save percentage, first in the league.
Lightning Players to Watch
- Nikita Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 54 points in 32 games.
- Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 35 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Steven Stamkos has scored 15 goals and added 19 assists in 30 games for Tampa Bay.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 6-5-0. He has conceded 30 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 281 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in league).
Golden Knights vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|8th
|28th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|6th
|17th
|30.4
|Shots
|32.5
|8th
|18th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|3rd
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|22.76%
|11th
|16th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.16%
|8th
