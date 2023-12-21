The Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and the Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel's 15 goals and 22 assists in 33 games give him 37 points on the season.

Vegas' Stone has posted 33 total points (one per game), with 10 goals and 23 assists.

This season, William Karlsson has scored 14 goals and contributed 15 assists for Vegas, giving him a point total of 29.

In the crease, Adin Hill has a record of 10-2-2 in 15 games this season, conceding 27 goals (1.9 goals against average) with 380 saves and a .934 save percentage, first in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 54 points in 32 games.

Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 35 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Steven Stamkos has scored 15 goals and added 19 assists in 30 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 6-5-0. He has conceded 30 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 281 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.39 8th 28th 3.48 Goals Allowed 2.61 6th 17th 30.4 Shots 32.5 8th 18th 31 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 3rd 30.19% Power Play % 22.76% 11th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 83.16% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.