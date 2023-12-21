Thursday's NHL schedule features a projected tight contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have had over 6.5 goals 16 of 33 times.

The Lightning are 8-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Tampa Bay is 8-8 when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Vegas has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.1 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.1 3.1 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.1 4.1 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.1 2.9 11 26.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

