How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken three straight on home ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Lightning and the Golden Knights take the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 86 goals given up (2.6 per game) is 10th in the league.
- With 112 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|33
|15
|22
|37
|24
|37
|45.6%
|Mark Stone
|33
|10
|23
|33
|17
|37
|0%
|William Karlsson
|33
|14
|15
|29
|17
|20
|56.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|33
|15
|9
|24
|17
|18
|16.7%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 115 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (111 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|32
|22
|32
|54
|46
|28
|0%
|Brayden Point
|33
|14
|21
|35
|13
|10
|43.9%
|Steven Stamkos
|30
|15
|19
|34
|18
|5
|51.2%
|Victor Hedman
|31
|5
|24
|29
|24
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|33
|10
|18
|28
|19
|12
|51.4%
