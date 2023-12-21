Having taken three straight on home ice, the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Lightning and the Golden Knights take the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Golden Knights vs Lightning Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 86 goals given up (2.6 per game) is 10th in the league.

With 112 goals (3.4 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's third-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 33 15 22 37 24 37 45.6% Mark Stone 33 10 23 33 17 37 0% William Karlsson 33 14 15 29 17 20 56.4% Jonathan Marchessault 33 15 9 24 17 18 16.7% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 115 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (111 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players