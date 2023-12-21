Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Clark County, Nevada today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fernley High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Mesquite, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.