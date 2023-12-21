The Vegas Golden Knights, with Chandler Stephenson, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Stephenson has a goal in six games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 50% that Stephenson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 29 Games 2 18 Points 1 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

